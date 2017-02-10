Restaurant Week sweepstakes

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is here and you could eat for free! 4 lucky winners will receive a $50 gift card (each) redeemable at any participating restaurant. Don't miss this chance to enjoy some of the best food Virginia Beach has to offer! The sweepstakes ends on February 17th.

From 9:01 a.m. on Monday, February 13 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 17, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for 4 winners (4 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 17th after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 13, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 17, 2017. Prizes can be won on Friday, February 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m.. Prizes are $50 (fifty dollar) gift certificates to be used at all participating restaurants (https://www.dineinvb.com/gift-certificates/). Winners will be selected on Friday, February 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

