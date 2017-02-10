Restaurant Week sweepstakes rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Restaurant Week Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WVEC, (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Virginia Beach Restaurant Association and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, February 13, 2017 and end at 3:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, February 17, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Entry. Enter by visiting Sponsor’s Facebook page at website (https://www.facebook.com/13NewsNow/) or its Features page at website http://www.13newsnow.com and completing all of the required information (name, address and email address) and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it does not interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be received by 3:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, February 17, 2017. Limit one entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period.

4. Winner Selection. There will be a total of four (4) winners for the Sweepstakes Period. Four (4) winners will be selected on Friday February 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Only one prize winner per household.

5. Prizes and Odds Each Winner will receive one (1) Fifty Dollar ($50) Gift Certificate for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week redeemable at all participating restaurants listed at website https://www.dineinvb.com/gift-certificates/. Gift Certificates are valid through February 20, 2018. Restaurants are subject to change without notice. Certificates are not redeemable for cash. (Total ARV: $50 per winner). Transportation to and from the restaurants or other expenses are not included and will be winner’s sole responsibility.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about February 17th at the email address on each winner’s entry form. Winners must respond to the email notification within 48 hours of the date and time on the email. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of any winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize winner must personally visit WVEC offices at 613 Woodis Ave

Norfolk VA 23510 within three (3) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association or any of the participating restaurants, including closings, cancellations, schedule changes or substitutions.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. “WVEC’s Restaurant Week Sweepstakes” is sponsored by WVEC-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 21, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “WVEC’s Restaurant Week Sweepstakes” 613 Woodis Ave Norfolk VA 23510. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Emily Mowers, emowers@wvec.com, 757-628-6253

