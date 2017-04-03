Retired Army veteran completes walk across America for veteran suicide awareness

A few months ago, we told you about retired Amy veteran Ernesto Rodriguez-- a man on a mission.

For the past couple of months, the 34-year-old has been walking across the country to raise awareness for veterans with PTSD. He started in his hometown of Clarksville and ended his journey in Los Angeles.

Rodriguez has finally completed his goal of walking 2,200 miles in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day -- an often cited statistic based on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report from several years ago.

Rodriguez documented his entire journey on social media and encouraged his supporters to get involved as much as possible.

So what's next?

Now that's he accomplished his goal he says he hopes to continue to spread the statistics and raise awareness.

"Just because my walk is over, doesn't mean my message is," Rodriguez says.

On April 19, Rodriguez will walk the final 5 miles to mark his 2,200 journey.

