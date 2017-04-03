'Run' for free on Dunkin' Mondays in Hampton Roads

Hot and iced Dunkin' Donuts coffees. (Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Mondays are coming with an extra perk to get people running.

Every Monday from April 3 through May 22, participating Dunkin' Donuts locations in the Virginia Beach area are offering visitors a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The free coffee offer is available to anyone using the Dunkin' Mobile® App or punch cards they receive through direct mailers.

The Dunkin' Mobile® App is free and available to anyone with an iPhone or Android mobile device. The app can be easily downloaded through mobile devices or here.

"Dunkin' is making Monday – the most dreaded day of the week – into everyone's favorite day of the week with this special offer," said Katie Metts, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin' Donuts. "We invite everyone to start the week with a delicious and free cup of America's Favorite coffee and take advantage of the other great offers available through the Dunkin' Mobile App all week."

© 2017 WVEC-TV