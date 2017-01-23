Skittles spilled on Wisconsin highway intended for cattle

(Photo: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities were not prepared to taste a rainbow on a Wisconsin highway Tuesday night.

But that's exactly what happened.

Picture a highway completely coated by red Skittles.

We're not joking.

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies took pictures of that very scene.

At first, deputies were baffled, but then word got around about the incident.

Eventually, a farmer stepped forward to explain it all.

"From what I understand, these Skittles were probably rejects from the factory. They are given out to farmers because apparently they are good nutrients for cattle," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The farmer said he had picked up his box for the cows the night before, but rain ended up disintegrating the box causing the skittles to spill onto the road.

A variety of food byproducts are commonly used for animal feed, and Skittles maker Mars Inc. says it has procedures for discarding foods for that purpose.

However, the company says the Skittles in question came from a factory that doesn't sell unused products for animal feed.

"We don't know how it ended up as it did and we are investigating," Mars said.

Company spokeswoman Denise Young said the Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outage prevented the signature "S'' from being placed on the candies. She said Mars planned to contact the sheriff's office and the farmer to find out more.

