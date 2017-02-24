Slover Library searching for gaming-related art for PixelFest

JAPAN - OCTOBER 03: Hand-held games console with 'Tetris' game cartridge, made by Nintendo, Japan. The Nintendo ?Game Boy? was based on the Z80 microprocessor used in Sinclair?s popular ZX80 , ZX81 and Spectrum home computers. ) (Photo: Science & Society Picture Librar, SSPL/Science Museum)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Slover Library is searching for gaming-related art for PixelFest 2.017

The festival is Virginia's first dedicated gaming festival.

This is the second year for the festival, which will be held on April 7 through April 9.

This year's event will also showcase original artwork to an audience of all ages.

The artwork can be 2 or 3-dimensional, or even screenshots of various programs that artists have created. The pieces must be gaming-related or have gaming-related themes.

If you are interested in contributing artwork to the showcase, you may drop it off at Slover Library on Friday, March 3 through March 6, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The exhibit will be open to the public between March 10 and April 9, during regular library hours.

If you are interested in learning more about the exhibit, submission requirements, or to print our a submission form, visit the Pixelfest website here or contact Debra Burrell, Arts Manager at debra.burell@norfolk.gov.

