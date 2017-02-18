Special beauty giveaway for a woman battling cancer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Many of you celebrated Valentine’s Day this week. We wanted to highlight someone in the community who's "Showing the LOVE" beyond that special day.

Virginia Beach resident and business owner Ivy Do with Ivy Glam Boutique is donating a special giveaway for a woman battling cancer. It's called the GLAM FOR LIFE: Beauty Over Cancer Giveaway

One lucky person will win one free dress, professional hair and make-up styling, a professional photo shoot and dinner for two!

On Feb 28, 2017, the team will select one woman battling cancer. The decision will be based of the entries submitted on the website www.IVYGLAM.com.

Anyone can go to the website, enter in the information and submit themselves or their loved one battling cancer, to receive this amazing gift, to be revealed March 3, 2017.

