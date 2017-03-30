Spring Break: Virginia Air and Space Center

(Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- If you’ve got a little one interested in science and technology, you may want to take a trip to the Virginia Air & Space Center to check out one of their new exhibits.

It’s called the Lunar Habitat and if you would like to see what it’s like to live on the moon or Mars, you have got to check it out!

“The Luna Habitat was built by ILC Dover back in 2007. It was sent to NASA Langley to be tested. It’s a test unit to help researchers determine the best materials and design to eventually house humans, of course astronauts, on the moon or mars,” said Kelsey Hahn, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Virginia Air & Space Center.

The exhibit arrived at the end of March and will be up and running by Spring Break, but it may not be an interactive exhibit quite yet.

The center offers close to 150 exhibits, mostly interactive. They have everything from “Spacecraft” to “Engineer It.”

If you’re interested in going, as a member you get in free with the exception of the special feature Imax. If you are not a member, you can expect to pay $18.50 for an adult and $15 for a child. There are senior and military discounts.

If you would like more information on the Virginia Air & Space Center, visit their website.

