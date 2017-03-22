Spring is here! But have plants and flowers held up in this cold weather?

Blooms from a crabapple tree at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Spring is officially in full swing! But how has the fickle weather and fluctuating temperatures affected plants and flowers in Hampton Roads?

We got answers from Les Parks, the curator of herbaceous plants at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Hampton Roads had it's one major snowstorm of the season in January, but temperatures have been sporadic all winter, with random weather events plaguing our area.

But Parks told us that many of the plants at Norfolk Botanical Garden cultivate well in our coastal climate and in cool weather.

"The up-and-down weather has affected some of our plants, but not the majority of them," Parks said. "A lot of the things that bloom very early in the season, at the first spell of warm weather, they opened up. And then we had the freezes, so those blossoms got damaged."

They're still expecting more blooms from their cherry blossom trees.

Additionally, some of their flowers and plants, like one of their crabapple trees, have retained their full bloom despite the temperature fluctuations.

Parks says the Norfolk Botanical Garden doesn't necessarily do too much to protect plants for harsh conditions, but they believe the key to strong growth is timing.

"The main thing we do is we make sure we plant things at the right time of the year," Parks said. "We do most of our planting here in the fall, which gives the plants a chance to get their roots established before cold weather gets here."

Also, the bee population at NBG has not been affected, according to Parks. He says they have honeybee activity 12 months out of the year and that bees usually know when to come out and start pollinating.

