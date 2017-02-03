Students kick off 2017 Polar Plunge in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Students kicked off the annual Polar Plunge at the Oceanfront on Friday.

The students gathered at Neptune's Park before taking the icy dip in the ocean.

The event raised money for the Special Olympics, and organizers say they are short of their one million dollar goal.

There is a bigger Polar Plunge event planned for Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. which is then followed by a 1-mile "Dash and Splash" run/walk event at 10:30. The festivities will continue to 2 p.m., and includes a costume parade and contest, vendors, and live music.

More information can be found on the Polar Plunge's website.

(© 2017 WVEC)