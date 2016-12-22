Suffolk firefighters raise close to $68,000 for MDA

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department got people to 'Fill the Boot' with close to $68,000.

The department held the fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association back in August.

The fundraiser brought in exactly $67,948.

According to the Suffolk Fire Department, the International Association of Fire Fighters have raised money for MDA for more than 60 years.

The money will go to help kids and adults with muscle-debilitating diseases.