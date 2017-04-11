The Virginia Zoo welcomes two white rhinos from Singapore

The Virginia Zoo has brought two white rhinos from the Singapore Zoo named Bora and Zina. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Zoo has brought two white rhinos from the Singapore Zoo.



News outlets report Bora and Zina, two juvenile white rhinos, came to the Virginia zoo over the weekend. After a 30-day observation by veterinarians and zoo keepers, the rhinos will be put in the African Okavango Delta exhibit.



The zoo's executive director Greg Bockheim says with less than 20,000 white rhinos left in the wild, Bora and Zina will contribute greatly to the future of their species.

Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Mars says under a Species Survival Plan, a male rhino will be paired with the Bora and Zina. The male is scheduled to arrive later this year.

Both Bora (photo above at the Virginia Zoo) and Zina were born at the Singapore Zoo in 2013. The name “Bora” means snow in Albanian, and “Zina” means secret spirit in African.

The girls weigh between 2,200 and 2,700 pounds and stand five feet tall, but can grow up to almost six feet tall and weigh up to 3,700 pounds. In the 1960s there were more than 70,000 African rhinos in existence.

Today, there are fewer than 20,000 White rhinos and some scientists predict all rhino species may become extinct within the next 20 years.

