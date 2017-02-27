DIY: Homebrew beer

Home brewer Chris Burns with his 'DIPCAT' craft brewery setup. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Over the past decade, a record number of craft breweries have popped up all over the country. According to the Brewer's Association, in November of 2016, the number of craft breweries here in the United States surpassed 5,000.

Right here in our own backyard there are 30 craft breweries spanning the 13News Now viewing area in North Carolina and Virginia.

Those breweries didn't perfect their craft overnight; the vast majority of them started as home brewers, turning out 5-gallon batches of hoppy experiments before taking the next step and bringing their frothy beverages to the masses.

Over 1.2 million people brew beer in their own homes, according to the American Homebrewing Association.

"I was really big in to visiting breweries, walking around, hearing all their startup plans," said home brewer Chris Burns. "Most of them started as home brewers. I was just interested at looking at all the equipment, it was almost like a big science project."

Brewing beer at home takes time and patience, and is a process that takes about a month start to finish to complete.

Equipment can be acquired over time as you build your home brewing empire, or picked up all at once at one of the local home brew suppliers.

"This is an all grain system, it has probably ran me a couple hundred to like 400 bucks," Chris said of his own setup. "It all depends on what you want."

So you got your home brewery, your dozens of different beers and your fan club, now all you need is a cool, catchy name to set yourself a part.

"So, it's called DIPCAT craft brewery," said Chris. "It's an acronym for all the different altitudes: so we have Density, Indicated Pressure, Calibrated, Absolute and True. It was an acronym I came up with while I was studying."

Chris said he enjoys brewing as a hobby, but when asked if he'd join the ranks of other brewers and open a craft brewery here in Hampton Roads is in his future, he replied, "It's definitely fun for now, I like the fact that it's small... but maybe eventually I'd consider it."

Until then, it's by invitation-only to try one of DIPCAT's brews. But maybe, someday, one of these batches will be on tap near you.

(© 2017 WVEC)