DIY: Winemaking

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- To say Wine making is Maria Robinson's passion is an understatement.

"Corking wine, just go, just go, just go!"

Maria becomes a mad scientist in her kitchen, but this do it yourself wine maker had no idea that he passion for the blood of grapes actually ran in her very own blood-line.

"It came naturally," said Maria. "Nobody said this is in your history, your should do this."

But when Maria's family learned of her now hobby, they told her the real story of her great grandmother, Grazia Evangelista. The Italian immigrant to Pittsburgh had to make ends meet when her husband died in 1928.

"She started making wine during prohibition to feed her kids," explained Maria.

Maria begins the process by buying berry juices from a wine supply store.

In food grade plastic barrels, she adds juice and yeast, and checks the sugar.

She then lets it ferment, before racking it to get rid of the natural sediments.

Then it is time to check the sugar levels again.

Next, it sits... and sits... and sits... for a period of weeks. Then it racked again and then bottled.

We took a bottle of Maria's wine to Marc Sauter, the sommelier at Zoe's Steak and Seafood Restaurant to ask the real do it yourself question, "is it legit?"

"She wouldn't sell this for $100 a bottle to a wine shop," said Sauter. "But it wouldn't offend anyone."

