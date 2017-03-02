Do It Yourself: Save money on coffee by making your own

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Chris Bailey is the managing partner over at Lynnhaven Coffee Company in Virginia Beach.

He says take the time to find the coffee you like.

"It’s much like food, you’re going to have food, you like and foods you don’t like," he said.

So, let’s jump into it:

I started with the espresso. Tamp it so that the water goes through at a certain rate. Typically, you’ll need two one-ounce shots of espresso for one latte.

Next up, milk. We’re going to froth it, that creates the foam we all like. Now, let’s sweeten it. You can either buy your favorite syrup from your local grocery store or Chris says you can make you own.

“It’s one part sugar, one part water, so for instance one cup of sugar and one cup of water.”

And for flavor...

“You can do things like add a vanilla bean to it. All you want to do is take the vanilla bean and slit it open so that the seeds, over time, will come out. Slice and open it up a little bit, so all the wonderful seeds will come out in your simple syrup.”

Now, there’s a certain way to put it all together. First, I add in my favorite syrup, then both shots of espresso, and finally the milk.

Yup, it was that easy!

If you don’t have an espresso machine, that’s okay, you can use drip coffee.

Now, if you’re wondering how much it will cost you to make your own at home, we took a trip to Farm Fresh in Norfolk to price the ingredients.

We got the coffee. We found the syrup and the milk. Coffee ran us about $4.99, depending on the brand and size. Hazelnut syrup about $5.49. And milk, cost us $1.99. The total: $12.78 with tax.

While we’re trying to save you some cash, sometimes you just can’t beat that coffee house atmosphere. Be sure to check out Lynnhaven Coffee Company on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

