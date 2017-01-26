This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

(Photo: National Zoo)

Ever wonder how you can find the cutest animals on Twitter?

Well thanks to a Hampton Roads radio host, your heart can melt with a search of just one hashtag.

#CuteAnimalTweetoff was started after WUSA 9 reporter Pete Muntean shared the following picture of a seal pup at the National Zoo.

The 🔑 to a great press release? Seal pups! Thanks for the cuteness, @NationalZoo! pic.twitter.com/vCOgaz8NhN — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 25, 2017

The birth a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.

The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Then Radio Free Radio host Sarah Hill threw the hammer down in Norfolk, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.

What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff

And she got plenty of takers.

USAToday