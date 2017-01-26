WVEC
This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

WUSA 7:53 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Ever wonder how you can find the cutest animals on Twitter?

Well thanks to a Hampton Roads radio host, your heart can melt with a search of just one hashtag.

#CuteAnimalTweetoff was started after WUSA 9 reporter Pete Muntean shared the following picture of a seal pup at the National Zoo.

The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.

Then Radio Free Radio host Sarah Hill threw the hammer down in Norfolk, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.

What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.

The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff

And she got plenty of takers.

