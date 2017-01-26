This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

Ever wonder how you can find the cutest animals on Twitter?
Well thanks to a Hampton Roads radio host, your heart can melt with a search of just one hashtag.
#CuteAnimalTweetoff was started after WUSA 9 reporter Pete Muntean shared the following picture of a seal pup at the National Zoo.
The 🔑 to a great press release? Seal pups! Thanks for the cuteness, @NationalZoo! pic.twitter.com/vCOgaz8NhN— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 25, 2017
The birth a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.
The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
Then Radio Free Radio host Sarah Hill threw the hammer down in Norfolk, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.
Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
@NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
.@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff
You know what we need today? A #cuteanimal tweet-off. @VAAquarium @NationalZoo @VirginiaZoo (thx @petemuntean for the inspiration) pic.twitter.com/QmTYaen70O— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
And she got plenty of takers.
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @ZooATL @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami #cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
@ZooATL @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami *mic drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/go8i7gWAAF— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 25, 2017
#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, 2017
We're here for the #CuteAnimalTweetOff. Bring it on! @SarahJanetHill @MontereyAq @TNAquarium @GeorgiaAquarium pic.twitter.com/Tc0jRZVX91— National Aquarium (@NatlAquarium) January 25, 2017
