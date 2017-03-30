Throwback Thursday: 18 years since Fabio got goosed

Model-actor Fabio in 2001. (Photo: Vince Bucci, Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a video that would have definitely gone viral... if only YouTube and Facebook existed at the time.

But yes, a mere 18 years ago on March 30, 1999, it was a day that now lives in infamy: it was the day Fabio got goosed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The supermodel was at the theme park to celebrate its then-newest roller coaster, Apollo's Chariot. He took a front seat inaugural ride... but ended up with a face of feathers and a bloody nose in need of stitches:

He took it in stride at the time, but a few weeks later he went on Good Morning America to warn people about the roller coaster.

"Don't go on the ride, because it's very dangerous. I don't want anybody to maybe get killed," he said back then.

But in the 18 years since the mishap, there have been no further goosings on Apollo's Chariot, and the ride remains a popular attraction at the theme park.

In fact, Busch Gardens is about to give visitors a new thrill with its new wooden coaster, Invadr, which will open on April 7.

