Tiger cubs at The Virginia Zoo celebrating first birthday!

Stubbley and Osceola, tigers cared for at the Virginia Zoo, are turning one on Jan. 6. (Photo: The Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two tiger cubs here in Norfolk are turning one this coming weekend and the Virginia Zoo wants you to come celebrate with them!

The cubs, Stubbley and Osceola, are celebrating their first birthday on Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to the Virginia Zoo, the cubs were a significant birth in 2016, contributing to the population of less than 350 critically endangered Malayan tigers around the world.

Zoo staffers want to help recognize these two tigers and inform you on how you can help their fellow tigers with a party!

The celebration is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Zoo.

It's not clear at this time if the Virginia Zoo will postpone the party due to heavy snowfall that's expected hit many areas around Hampton Roads.

The first 100 people to attend will receive a free mini cupcake to kick off the party.

There will be other educational activities and attendees can look forward to watching the cubs smash their own birthday cake.

Click here for more information on the cubs' birthday party.