Your ex could get you free wings this Valentine's Day

The Hooters restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, at least one business wants to help mend your lonely heart. Hooters is taking on being single on Valentine’s Day with a unique solution…and it will allow you to get out any residual feelings for your ex’s.

On Feb. 14, Hooters restaurants are offering to “shred your ex” for free wings. Participating locations are giving away 10 free boneless wings when restaurant-goers purchase an order of 10 wings. The only catch, patrons must shred a picture of an ex.

There are two ways to redeem an old lover for a plate of wings: Online gives the option to shred, burn, bury or dart a digital picture of an ex in order to access a digital coupon, or restaurant guests can bring a photo into a Hooters location and let them do the dirty work.

This will be the second year that Hooters has offered to “shred em and forget em.” Last year, over 25,000 people disposed of their ex for free food.

GO HERE to find a Hooter's near you.

(© 2017 KVUE)