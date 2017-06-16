N.C. family creates hilarious pre-kids vs. post-kids beach video

(Photo: The Holderness Family Facebook)

If you're not familiar with the Holderness family, you may just want to become acquainted.

The North Carolina family is most known for their 'Christmas jammies' video which went viral in 2013.

But the Holderness' have much more where that came from. Parents Penn and Kim run a video production and digital marketing company. But their main passion seems to be their YouTube page where they regard their viewers as part of the family.

Daily videos are uploaded to The Holderness Family's social media pages featuring Penn, Kim and their two kids, Lola and Penn Charles.

Their most recent video is taking the internet by storm.

The video was uploaded Friday morning and aptly titled, "The beach pre-kids VS post-kids." For any parent, the video is incredibly relatable, which is apparent by the 290,000 views and 5,574 shares it received within the first couple hours of being posted.

"Lol lol so true!!! Thank goodness for wagons & headphones," Virginia Frias commented on Facebook.

