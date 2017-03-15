Va. Beach animal group searches for home for dying dog

Warren is looking for a home to spend his last days. (Photo: Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control Facebook)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- "Our Warren doesn't want to pass away in the shelter."

The Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control took to Facebook to try and find a home for one of their dogs that is dying.

Warren has kidney failure. The animal group wrote on the post that they are not sure how much longer the dog has, but they hope to find a home for him so that he can experience the love of a family before he passes away.

The adoption is called a hospice adoption.

The post described Warren as being good with older/considerate kids only. He is leash trained, obedient, and intelligent.

If you are interested in adopting Warren, or have any questions, call Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control at (757) 385-4444 ext. 2.

