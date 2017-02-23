Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad gets new life-saving tools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is enhancing training for its members.

A $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs in Hilltop has allowed the organization to purchase two life-like manikins that can simulate almost any medical emergency.

One of the devices is adult sized, the other is child sized. Members of the squad say the manikins can be programmed to simulate anything from seizures to breathing difficulty.

Virginia Beach has the largest volunteer-based rescue squad system in the country, with over 1,000 volunteers serving in 10 squads throughout the city.

Training Sergeant Brian Abeyta told 13News Now it makes a major difference for members to practice with real-life scenarios before going out on a real-life call. Abeyta also said the advanced training allows the squad to help patients relax and feel more comfortable during a call.

"They can take what they know and practice it before they have to actually go and do it. And if we have mistakes or we need process improvements- something of that nature- we can address it here in training, instead of out in the field."

(© 2017 WVEC)