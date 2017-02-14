Virginia Zoo admission half-off for Hampton Roads residents

(Photo: The Virginia Zoo Facebook page)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo has announced that all Hampton Roads residents will receive 50% off admission starting Valentine's Day.

The offer will last until the end of the month.

"We want Hampton Roads locals to feel the Zoo is their own backyard," said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. "We offer so many opportunities to experience the animals and nature in ways that encourage learning and fun for all ages."

Those who plan to take advantage of the discount will need to provide proof of residency upon admission. The deal may not be combined with any other offers, coupon, or discounts.

Hampton Roads residents from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News, and Chesapeake are all eligible for the discount.

Tickets are adults are typically $14.95 for adults, $11.95 for children between 2-11, and free for children under 2, military, first-responders, and seniors.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Norfolk. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.

