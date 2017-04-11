Waiting on a giraffe baby? Meet Bogey at Memphis Zoo!

Baby giraffe born at Memphis Zoo. (Photo: Custom)

MEMPHIS - A lot of people are pretty obsessed with giraffes right now, thanks to the continued wait for April the giraffe to give birth live on the internet.

So for those of you are getting a little impatient to see a 6-foot bundle of joy, this ought to tide you over!

The Memphis Zoo welcomed a baby boy giraffe they've named Bogey, after a longtime zoo employee who recently died. Bogey was born on April 3 at noon to mother Akili and father Niklas.





Unfortunately, the first-time mom wasn't being very maternal, so zoo staffers had to step in.

“Our staff is hard at work, hand-raising our new little guy,” said Matt Thompson, Director of Animal Programs. “Our team has worked tirelessly around the clock to give him the best care available, and he’s already made great strides. We hope to have him on exhibit in the coming weeks.”

Reticulated giraffes give birth standing to infants who are already around six feet tall and weigh over 100 pounds.

The Memphis Zoo is home to nine giraffes, and have had great success in the past decade with their breeding program, having a calf born every year since 2006.

Akili, the mother, was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010, The father, 7-year-old Niklas, came to the Memphis Zoo in 2015 from the Naples Zoo in Florida. Bogey is the first calf for both parents.

And just FYI, Bogey isn't the only adorable baby at Memphis Zoo--- check out this sweet baby hippo!!





