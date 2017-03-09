WATCH: Pint-sized pizza tossers mesmerize in viral video

Brothers Nicholas and Michael Carmine show off their skills with pizza dough in a Facebook video. (Photo: Facebook/Michael & Nicholas Testa)

A video showing two pint-sized pros showing off their dough-spinning skills has garnered more than 20 million views since hitting Facebook two weeks ago.

The footage shows 10-year-old Nicholas Testa and 12-year-old Michael Testa tossing a rubber, training dough back and forth in their dad's New Jersey pizzeria, The Jersey Journal reported.

The boys alternate hands as they lob the spinning dough back and forth before Michael tosses it over his right shoulder without looking, landing right on his younger brother's hand.

The siblings are no strangers to the national spotlight, having performed on shows such as Hells Kitchen, The Steve Harvey Show, The Chew and Rachel Ray (thrice), the newspaper notes. That's according to their dad, Carmine Testa, who runs Carmine's Pizza Factory in Jersey City.

The video went online in an effort to beef up the boys' social media presence ahead of an upcoming appearance on a television show in Spain, the Journal reported. Carmine credits a 2012 article in the Jersey Journal for bringing attention to the dough-slinging dynamos.

"There has been one appearance after another," Carmine told the Journal. "Nicholas was getting tired of sitting in the audience and watching his brother, so he started practicing."

USA TODAY