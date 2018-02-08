What is Coastal Connections?

Coastal Connections is 13News Now's community events program, connecting viewers with entertaining and informative local affairs.
Find out what's happening across Hampton Roads and decide what to do, from family fun to health activities to public service. With so many local events to choose from, Coastal Connections provides a taste of what our area has to offer.
The program serves users across multiple platforms, including on air, on your mobile device, on the 13News Now website, and on social media.
Coastal Connections airs on 13News Now one Sunday each month at noon.
Do you know of a community or non-profit organization that would like to discuss their upcoming event? Email Elizabeth Fimian at efimian@wvec.com with the following information:
- Your name, email address and phone number
- Name of organization and brief description
- Event title, location, date and time
- Event web link/contact information
- Brief description of event
