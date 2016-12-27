2017 is almost here; let's make it our best work year yet

Dear Readers:

The new year is right around the corner. This is that one time of year each of us has the special opportunity to press the reset button, i.e., make resolutions, on various aspects of our lives including our work lives. Typically, there are two distinct camps of thinking when it comes to making resolutions. There are those who consider it a big waste of time and others who find it to be a very worthwhile, if not cathartic, exercise.

It is said that we spend at least a third of our lives working, so whether or not you choose to hit the reset button, it is so important for all of us to strive for success and fulfillment with our work lives.

And as 2016 comes to an end, many of you have been asking me about my H.EA.R.T. philosophy. It is a set of principles I packaged together (Honesty, Empathy, Adaptability, Responsibility, and Teamwork enveloped in passion and respect) to not only be the foundation of my business but to serve as a road map, or better yet, a compass for each person’s travels through the workplace maize which will undoubtedly involve a variety of twists and turns, if not a few potholes and detours.

If the culture of every business, non-profit and government entity embodied the H.EA.R.T. philosophy, the probability of all of us being successful and feeling fulfilled would be high and our ability to navigate through work’s challenges would be less difficult.

Whether or not you make any resolutions, I wish all of you a very successful, fulfilling and most of all, a healthy 2017 in your work life and personal life!

