Boss' empty promises drain employee's drive

Dear Roze:

I’ve had enough of my boss’s empty promises. The first couple of times, I was real disappointed and surprised when I learned that nothing was going to happen. Now, I’ve gotten used to it but I’m ticked off and totally demotivated. It’s as if he’s one of those women in that classic film Stepford Wives, but I’d call him a Stepford Boss. He’s the robot corporate has programmed to say all the right things. He has the corporate speak down, making sure he keeps us employees in line and engaged.

His promises are something like, “I’ve got an incredible growth opportunity coming up in the near future and it has your name all over it.” Or, “You deserve that raise; I’ve taken it up the chain.” But then time goes by and nothing materializes, and when I ask if he has any updates, he just says they’re in the pipeline.

That pipeline is obviously very clogged up. I don’t see it ever changing, so I’ve started putting in for other jobs. This is my first job out of college, but I’ve been in it for over three years. Some of my co-workers and friends have said I’m being way too sensitive and literal in my interpretation of my boss’s words. They’ve said I better get used to this because all management operates like this.

Do you agree with my co-workers and friends?

Fed up with boss’s empty promises

Dear Fed up with boss’s empty promises:

I consider promises sacred whether they are made in my work life or personal life. That being said, I can’t deny I’ve been disappointed in both parts of my life more times than I care to recall, but I’ve learned to gauge my expectations.

I agree with most of what your co-workers and friends have told you. Although it does not make it right or fair, it is not unusual for many but not all bosses to make promises they cannot keep.

You’re just starting your career with just three years in. You need to not only know how to interpret what your boss says, but be real familiar with your organization’s culture and method of operations as well. If you have a decent boss and a solid relationship with him, you can consider respectfully asking him for clarification on the promises he has made to you. Your request may be an eyeopener for him. He may realize how detrimental his unkept promises can be. And you may not like hearing what he tells you, but you will respect him for being straight with you.

I think Lou Holtz, the great retired football coach, said it best when he said, “Don’t ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise.”

I wish you all the best in your career.

