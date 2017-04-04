Employee wants to work where there's no office politics

Man playing chess game (Photo: in.focus)

Dear Roze:

Call me naive with this question, but is there a workplace where you can just do your job and not have to deal with office politics? I’ve been in the workforce for almost seven years, and in my old job and where I am now, I can’t get away from it. I feel like I have to spend as much time playing the game as I do in getting my work done. It would be so nice to just focus on my work product and be judged solely on it.

I’ve had enough of office politics

Dear I’ve had enough of office politics:

I do not think you’re naive. I think you’re frustrated, and I totally get it. You are not alone in wanting to only be evaluated for the caliber of your work, but if you work in an office with other people, office politics is something you cannot avoid. Doing a great job and having political and social capital are the best combination for success.

Change your mindset. Instead of seeing office politics as a threat, consider it a tool that can help you advance. Work on approaching it as something positive and embrace it. Consider it as one of those unwritten elements in your work performance plan. Similar to the way networking is critical to getting a job, building and nurturing relationships while you are doing your job are equally important.

