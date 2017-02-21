Job seeker doesn't see the need for more than one resume

Businesspeople in a meeting (Photo: Creatas Images)

Dear Roze:

Please clear something up for me. I thought I would be in good shape if I made sure my resume was well written and up to date before I started applying for new jobs, but some friends are telling me I need to have a different resume for each job I apply for. Do you agree? I sure hope not. The thought of having to spend so much time and brain power on each job I apply for is not only overwhelming but depressing.

One resume should be enough

Dear One resume should be enough:

I wish I could tell you what you want to hear, but I agree with your friends. I prefer, however, to say that you need different versions of your resume versus a bunch of different resumes. In other words, you will be much more competitive if you tailor your resume so that it syncs up with each job posting’s desired requirements and experience. You can minimize the amount of time and effort you have to spend on this by creating a strong master resume for each industry and position you plan to apply for. Then, all you have to do is some tweaking so your resume focuses on the specifics of each job posting. This customization is especially critical if you apply to organizations that utilize software versus the human eye to make their preliminary determinations as to whether or not candidates have the necessary skills and experience they are looking for. If your resume does not use their language, you could be removed from consideration regardless of how competent you are.

If time permits, before my clients start applying for jobs, I have them do a self-assessment where they examine their genuine interests and desires as well as their strengths and weaknesses to see how they mesh with their knowledge, skills, abilities, experience and accomplishments. This introspective exercise helps them narrow the scope of their job search, making it much more manageable.

And as much as people do not like to hear this, it is so important to remember that looking for a job is a job. It is not a full-time endeavor, but it does take considerable time and effort.

I wish you the best of luck!

