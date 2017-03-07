Senior employee feels degraded by new boss

Boss and employee (generic photo) (Photo: duhaime.org)

Dear Roze:

I have less than 18 months before I retire. I’ve been in the workforce for over 35 years and take pride in being chill and letting things roll off my back. I thought I was in such a good place, but now I find myself struggling with a new boss. To be blunt, he’s an enormous jerk, so much so that I’m convinced his name appears in the Thesaurus when you do a synonym search for jerk.

Sadly, he’s got my insides in knots. For some reason, I seem to be the main target of his antics. I’ve told myself he probably has a lot of internal turmoil; it’s not me, but when his cruel behavior is directed towards me, it’s hard to shake it off.

I can deal with his obsession over company rules and micromanagement of our paperwork, but he recently took away my biggest client. It makes no sense, except that he knew it would hurt me. When I asked him why he did it, he couldn't give me a reason. Even my client contacted him and told him they wanted me back, but it did no good. Since our company is the sole supplier, he’s not worried about losing the business.

I feel so beaten down and devalued. And then, to add insult to injury, he has started to tell me how great I kook for so many years with the company, but he does it in such a way that it’s obvious he doesn’t mean it, especially when he swaggers away snickering. What kind of boss does that?

Any thoughts or suggestions?

Feeling devalued by new boss’s antics

Dear Feeling devalued by new boss’s antics:

I am so sorry this is happening to you. Your new boss is exhibiting passive aggressive behavior, which is often more dangerous and difficult to deal with than overtly aggressive behavior. Obsessing over pointless rules and documentation enables him to berate employees under the guise of the organization’s guidelines, but what he has done and is doing to you personally takes it to a whole different level. Only knowing what you have emailed me, I cannot help but wonder if he wants you to retire sooner than you have planned because he feels threatened by you or because the company stands to gain financially if you leave earlier.

You did what I would have recommended when you asked him why he took away your biggest client. And it sounds like you understand how important it is to have done this in a respectful manner.

I suggest you keep your eye on the prize. You are retiring very soon; do not let this guy derail you. Remain professional and the master of your destiny.

© 2017 Rozanne R. Worrell

