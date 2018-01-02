Workplace Woes: Let's do 2018 with H.E.A.R.T.

(Photo: Thinkstock, Adkasai)

Dear Readers:

Those of you who read my column on a regular basis, take advantage of my career coaching, or have participated in any of my life skill workshops know that I want to help others in any way I can. It’s always my intention to do it with H.E.A.R.T. - Honesty, Empathy, Adaptability, Responsibility, and Teamwork, all of which is enveloped in passion and respect.

This H.E.A.R.T. is not meant to be about touchy-feely moments. It’s a philosophy I developed with the intention to encourage everyone to lead all aspects of their lives with compassion and understanding. I realize, however, none of us are perfect. At times, we’re going to make mistakes; mess things up; or just not do the right thing, but how we rebound is what matters.

I don’t make New Year’s resolutions, but I do see the beginning of the New Year as a time to reflect and commit. Reflect on what we would like to improve upon or change and to commit ourselves to do what’s needed in order to make those changes and improvements. If we do this with H.E.A.R.T., we are bound to have positive results.

Let’s tackle the New Year with positive intentions and make it our best year yet!

