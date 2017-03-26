Wright Brothers sweepstakes

Once this musical takes off, you won't want it to end. The performance will tell the story of the aviation pioneers like you've never seen it!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for three winners (3 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, March 31st after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, March 27, 2017 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, March 31, 2017. Prize can be won on Friday, March 31, 2017 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is two (2) tickets for the Wright Brothers; Those Daring Young Men and their Flying Machine performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Saturday April 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. Tickets are general admission. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 31, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

