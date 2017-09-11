YWCA looks for 'Women of Distinction'

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you know a woman of distinction, the YWCA of South Hampton Roads wants to know about her.
Each year, the organization recognizes 12 outstanding women at its Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon. A selection committee takes into account nominees' professional/civic achievements and how the women exemplify the values and mission of the YWCA.
The categories for nomination are:
- Arts
- Business
- Communications
- Education
- Finance
- Government
- Law
- Medicine
- Military
- Non-profit
- Science/Technology
- Volunteerism
The deadline to nominate someone for the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Awards is September 15 at 5 p.m.
To review the nomination criteria and to submit a nomination click here.
Honorees will be recognized at the luncheon scheduled for March 29, 2018.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs