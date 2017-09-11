WVEC
YWCA looks for 'Women of Distinction'

Staff , WVEC 2:37 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you know a woman of distinction, the YWCA of South Hampton Roads wants to know about her.

Each year, the organization recognizes 12 outstanding women at its Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon. A selection committee takes into account nominees' professional/civic achievements and how the women exemplify the values and mission of the YWCA.

The​ ​categories​ ​for​ ​nomination​ are:

  • Arts
  • Business
  • Communications
  • Education
  • Finance
  • Government
  • Law
  • Medicine
  • Military
  • Non-profit
  • Science/Technology
  • Volunteerism

The deadline to nominate someone for the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Awards is September 15 at 5 p.m.

To review the nomination criteria and to submit a nomination click here.

Honorees will be recognized at the luncheon scheduled for March 29, 2018. 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


