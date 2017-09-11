YWCA looks for 'Women of Distinction'

(Photo: Design Pics)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you know a woman of distinction, the YWCA of South Hampton Roads wants to know about her.

Each year, the organization recognizes 12 outstanding women at its Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon. A selection committee takes into account nominees' professional/civic achievements and how the women exemplify the values and mission of the YWCA.

The​ ​categories​ ​for​ ​nomination​ are:

Arts

Business

Communications

Education

Finance

Government

Law

Medicine

Military

Non-profit

Science/Technology

Volunteerism

The deadline to nominate someone for the 30th Annual Women of Distinction Awards is September 15 at 5 p.m.

To review the nomination criteria and to submit a nomination click here.

Honorees will be recognized at the luncheon scheduled for March 29, 2018.

