A rose for every girl in high school

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Family donates Nat Turner's bible to museum
-
Missing teen cases could be related
-
W&M statue vandalized over weekend
-
Students help recovering classmate
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on February 15, 2017
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
-
Lawmakers speak on shooting death
More Stories
-
Firefighters perform rescue after man injured on board shipFeb 15, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
-
Nearly 56,000 bridges called structurally deficientFeb 15, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Clearing skies tonightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.