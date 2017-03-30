energySMART Springtime sweepstakes

We're teaming up with Virginia Natural Gas to give away a $750 Anderson's Garden Center gift card! The sweepstakes ends on Friday, April 21st. Enter for your chance to win!

Start saving money on your energy bills! Click here to take a free online energy audit to see how much you could be saving! Virginia Natural Gas customers can receive a FREE Energy Saving Kit for completing the audit.

From 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 to 3:01 p.m. Friday, April 21, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing of one (1) winner. The drawing will be on Friday, April 21 after 3:01 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, living in the following counties: Williamsburg, York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Surry, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday April 21, 2017. Prizes can be won on Friday, April 21, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.). The prize is one (1) seven hundred and fifty dollar ($750) Anderson’s Garden Center Gift Card. Gift Card does not expire. Gift card can be used at Anderson’s Garden Center locations: 1925 Fisher Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 and 11250 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23601. (Total ARV: $750). Winner will be selected on Friday April 21, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”

Click here for the rules.

Mobile users: Click here to enter!

© 2017 WVEC-TV