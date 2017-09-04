WVEC
Houston Forecast: Partly cloudy Labor Day

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking cooler temperatures for later this week

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 3:36 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

HOUSTON - It will be a mostly dry week with a slight chance for rain, sunny skies and cooler temperatures. 

There is a slight chance for rain Labor Day through Wednesday of this week as afternoon temperatures stay near the 90s.

As the skies clear and a cool front moves in, afternoon temperatures on Thursday and into the weekend will be in the low 80s. Overnight temperatures could get down into the 50s. 

Hurricane Irma has formed in the Atlantic but is unlikely to affect us in Texas due to the cold front. Instead, KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews predicts it will travel up the East Coast. 

Several areas in west Harris County are still in major flood zones. Most bayous are slowly dropping but Buffalo Bayou will continue to rise because of reservoir water releases.

