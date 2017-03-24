10-year-old golfer using talent to raise money for cancer patients

Golfer Avery Zweig is using her talents to raise money for cancer patients.

When Jeff Ballard was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, all he could do was think the worst.

The disease cost him a lot -- his job as a school custodian -- and, as far as he was concerned, everything else would soon follow.

“I started thinking about all the stuff I'm leaving behind," he said. "Little things and stuff run through your head."

That's when, in his darkness, an angel appeared with a seven iron.

Avery Zweig, from Frisco, is the number one ranked 10-year-old golfer in the world, but she was just seven when she found out her school custodian had cancer.

“She said, 'We gotta do something' and that was how it started," Avery's dad, Jeff Zweig, said.

Avery started using her time at golf tournaments to raise money.

“I’m a really lucky kid to be able to do what I do daily," she said.

She raised so much one year, she was able to give Jeff $7,000 toward cancer treatments. So she decided to make fighting cancer an annual thing and started the "Win Green Campaign" to do it.

As she kept winning -- and she's won 144 times -- more golfers paid attention. Last year five other players decided to help and together they raised $30,000 for a boy named Cason.

Because of social media, Avery's movement has caught fire.

This year, 50 young golfers have joined the cause to try and raise $100,000 for a little girl named Sadie.

Again, all of this from a golfer who just turned 10.

“I’m not gonna care that I won a golf tournament when I’m 10," Avery said. "I’m gonna care that I raised money for someone with cancer.”

Imagine how quickly we might find a cure if we all took the same approach.

To find out more about Avery's campaign or to donate, go here.

Copyright 2016 WFAA