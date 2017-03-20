9th Annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree in Norfolk

The Judge's Choice for best hors d'oeuvres the Thank U Berry Munch turkey with stuffing prepared by the Tradewinds Restaurant. (Photo: GSCCC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Samoa cookie lovers, rejoice! The 9th annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree is coming to the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

The public is invited to taste Girl Scout Cookies like never before at the adult-only event on Saturday, March 25 from 6 to 10 p.m.

At the event, top chefs will compete to make the best dessert or savory dish using Girl Scout Cookies as key ingredients.

This year’s participating restaurants include:

The Bee & The Biscuit

The Butcher’s Son

Catering by Farm Fresh

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Mermaid Catering

Mixxer’s Kitchen

RJ’s Café at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

Sweetwater Cuisine

Tap It Local

Travinia Italian Kitchen

The Vineyards Trattoria

No iD, a Virginia Beach-based cover band, will be providing the entertainment at this year’s event.

Our very own Ashley Smith will serve as a celebrity judge for the culinary delights.

© 2017 WVEC-TV