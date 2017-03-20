9th Annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Samoa cookie lovers, rejoice! The 9th annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree is coming to the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.
The public is invited to taste Girl Scout Cookies like never before at the adult-only event on Saturday, March 25 from 6 to 10 p.m.
At the event, top chefs will compete to make the best dessert or savory dish using Girl Scout Cookies as key ingredients.
This year’s participating restaurants include:
- The Bee & The Biscuit
- The Butcher’s Son
- Catering by Farm Fresh
- Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton
- Mermaid Catering
- Mixxer’s Kitchen
- RJ’s Café at the Salvation Army Kroc Center
- Sweetwater Cuisine
- Tap It Local
- Travinia Italian Kitchen
- The Vineyards Trattoria
No iD, a Virginia Beach-based cover band, will be providing the entertainment at this year’s event.
Our very own Ashley Smith will serve as a celebrity judge for the culinary delights.
