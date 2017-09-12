9th Annual PingPongforCharity event happening this week in Va. Beach

ping pong getty.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 200 ping pong enthusiasts are set to compete in the 9th Annual PingPongforCharity Celebrity SLAMFest and Recreational Tournament.

The tournament is happening on September 15 and 16 at the Virginia Beach Field House.

Participants range in ages eight to 88. Many consider ping pong one of the best brain-stimulating activities.

“Our mission is two-fold. While we are focused on integrating table tennis programs throughout the community, we utilize this event to also raise awareness and funding for our four charity partners that are all mental health focused," said Ken Lees, founder and volunteer president of PingPong.GIVES.

Carol Walters, is one of the participators representing the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay. In 2017, she placed 8th in her age group in the National Senior Games.

The event will also feature celebrities such as Christian Laettner, a former Duke/NBA standout.

