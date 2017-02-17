Norfolk's very own superhero: The Black Widow (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Every day in downtown Norfolk there are hundreds -- if not, thousands -- of people who walk through and carry on with their daily lives. Among all those who fit in here, there is one person who sticks out.

He goes by The Black Widow, Norfolk's very own hero.

"I'm a blackbelt," he said. "I've also tried karate and Muay-Thai."

He said he's been doing this for about two years.

"I do everything every once in a while. I help the homeless. I make sure the streets are safe, do a little crime prevention, de-escalate situations, first-aid," he said.

He's stopped car break-ins, and even stopped a woman from getting assaulted by her husband before police arrived.

The Black Widow admits his relationship with police is good... even though he's gotten warnings before about his mask at community events.

"It can be good. Some support me. They don't even bother me," he said.

The Black Widow said he doesn't consider himself a vigilante, but just someone who wants to look out for his community.

"I'm just a regular guy in an outfit being myself," he said.

That's his motivation: being himself and doing good for his community.

He said his greatest "super power" is one everyone possesses.

"The heart that I have, to express those and be out there for our community and say that we can all unify and come together and do great things for our community."

