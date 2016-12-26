And the most popular baby names of 2016 are...

Every minute, about 256 babies are born. That's a lot of kids.

And those kids need names. People used to turn to books and family histories to get names but now they can turn to their favorite celebrity or movie or entertainment property for ideas (or inspiration). Luckily though, there are sites that can compile all of that for the suspecting parent.

That's just what baby naming websites Mom 365 (girls, boys), Nameberry and Baby Center did. Lists of 100 names were compiled from thousands of hospitals around the continental United States in order to gather the most used names of the year. While there is a lot of crossover, some names were off by a margin; others were on one list while not being on the other two.

Here are the top baby names of 2016:



And here are some you may not believe: