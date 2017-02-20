Busch Gardens, Water Country USA offering BOGO deal

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking for a fun way to keep your family busy all summer long? Check out the Busch Gardens' latest special!
For $80 park visitors can purchase a Fun Card that allows them unlimited visits to both Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.
Regularly, this option retails at $105 for the season.
Interested? You have to buy the Fun Card online before March 21.
