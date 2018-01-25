'Can you stop? Please?' Florida deputy pleads with horse on the run

This horse ignored police commands and continued on his stroll Wednesday, Jan. 24, through a Pasco County neighborhood. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HUDSON, Fla. -- Can you stop? Please?

Despite the commands of a Pasco County deputy, a horse that somehow gotten loose kept clapping along through the neighborhood.

"We're traveling at one horsepower," a deputy called in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, on U.S. 19, according to a news release.

The horse later was corralled to safety in a subdivision on Emerald Ridge Drive. It was not hurt and reunited with its owners.

