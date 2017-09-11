Cancer survivor finishes 1,000th race

Linda 'Sunny' Fox has now run in 1,000 races since 2006. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A retired Navy Master Chief finished a big goal, more than a decade in the making.

Linda "Sunny" Fox set out in 2006 to run 1,000 races. On Monday, she crossed the finish line at Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Remembrance 5k.

"[I am a] cancer survivor, and just thought that I would run 1,000 races. I must have just fallen on my head or been delusional one day," said Fox.

Doctors told her staying in shape helps with recovery.

13News Now has been following Fox's journey for years. Former 13News reporter Joe Flanagan recalls when he first profiled Fox many years ago.

"I thought that really, in the beginning, 'She's never gonna make it.' I mean, you got 700 more races to go? Are you kidding? Well here she is!" said Flanagan, who was cheering Fox on at the race.

For Monday's race, Fox had a specially-made bib and was dressed in patriotic colors. It was her goal to finish her journey on a significant day, so September 11 is fitting.

"I bleed red, white and blue," said Fox. "Today was the perfect day."

