Car seat roundup underway

Old child car safety seats that were collected during a AAA seat roundup. (Photo: AAA Tidewater)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Your child's safety is always number one, and it's even more important in your car. Right now, a special program is going on to collect child safety seats that could hurt your little one during a car crash.

Car safety seats that are:

over eight years old

from a yard sale or thrift store

involved in a previous accident

could pose a danger to the child, and should not be used. During the month of February, you can drop off an old seat at participating locations and get a $5 Walmart gift card. Limit two seats per person.

You can drop them off at select Walmart Supercenters or any AAA Tidewater office in Hampton Roads. For more information, call 757-498-2562.

