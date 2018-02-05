WVEC
Car seat roundup underway

Staff , WVEC 10:36 AM. EST February 05, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Your child's safety is always number one, and it's even more important in your car. Right now, a special program is going on to collect child safety seats that could hurt your little one during a car crash.

Car safety seats that are:

  • over eight years old
  • from a yard sale or thrift store
  • involved in a previous accident

could pose a danger to the child, and should not be used.  During the month of February, you can drop off an old seat at participating locations and get a $5 Walmart gift card.  Limit two seats per person.

You can drop them off at select Walmart Supercenters or any AAA Tidewater office in Hampton Roads.  For more information, call 757-498-2562.

 

