Chesapeake couple finds pearl on 35th wedding anniversary

Barbara Sanderson found a pearl inside of an oyster she was eating during her anniversary dinner in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --- It wasn't just a regular date night for Barbara and Rickie Sanderson.

Friday night at Surf Rider Restaurant in Greenbrier, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary with an unexpected surprise.

“We’ll remember this forever,” said Rickie.

That night, Rickie ordered fish and shrimp, and Barbara ordered a seafood platter with oysters.

Minutes after the food arrived manager Sean Miller was called to their table.

“There’s been one other time that I’ve seen one found,” said Miller. “I think it’s about a one and 12,000 chance.”

Barbara had discovered a pearl in one of her oysters.

“It’s a confirmation,” said Barbara. “My husband and I together…he being my pearl, and me finding one.”

Barbara found a pearl with her favorite person, at their favorite restaurant, on one of their most important days of the year.

“I just melted,” said Barbara.

It's a good size but the pearl likely doesn't have much value.

But to the Sanderson's this has nothing to do with money.

“I really appreciate being married to her,” said Rickie. “I don’t take that for granted.”

