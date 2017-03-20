Coastal Virginia Magazine unveils 2017 Idea House

(Photo: http://www.coastalvirginiamag.com)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Coastal Virginia Magazine and Stephen Alexander Homes and Neighborhoods are ready to unveil the 2017 Coastal Virginia Magazine Idea House.

The house, called 'The Gloucester', features 3,800 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 55 windows. The house sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot in Ashby’s Bridge. The selling price is in the mid $900,000's.

On March 17-19, and 24-26, the public is invited to an open house at the Idea House, located at 2740 Ashby's Bridge Court in Virginia Beach.

Click here to learn more about the Idea House and the scheduled open houses.

