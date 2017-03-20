Coastal Virginia Magazine 2017 Idea House

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Hampton 2x Shooting Latest
-
Meals on Wheels budget cuts?
-
Driver arrested near White House claimed to have bomb
-
Chesapeake Bay Foundation rallies against budget cuts
-
Deal Guy: $27 Amazon Kitchen Steal
-
Confederate Flag Flies Next To NCAA Arena In SC
-
Woman arrested for suspicious death
-
Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on March 20, 2017
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Judge: Norfolk developer to serve no prison time in…Mar 20, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
-
3 White House security breaches in 8 daysMar 19, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
Newport News police investigating credit union robberyMar 20, 2017, 10:41 a.m.