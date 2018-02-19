Crystal Harper and boy battling cancer raising money to shave their heads for a good cause!

Crystal Harper with David Carey (Photo: Crystal Harper, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A local 12-year-old is raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The non-profit helps raise funds to find a cure for childhood cancer by hosting head-shaving events.

David Carey has been battling leukemia for years, and has two more years of chemotherapy to go.

13News Now meteorologist Crystal Harper met with him over the weekend. She just finished her own battle with cancer.

Crystal was so inspired by David's story, she wanted to make an announcement:

"I cannot believe I'm doing this, I'm getting teary-eyed... I am going to set a goal for $10,000," she said. And if she raises that in a week, she wants David to shave her head for St. Baldrick's!

She needs to raise that money by this weekend. That's when the next head-shaving event takes place at the Westin in Virginia Beach.

If you want to donate, visit Crystal's St. Baldrick's page.

You can also go to David's page to donate in his honor!

